Apptio (APTI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apptio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Apptio in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apptio to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apptio from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Get Apptio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APTI opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Apptio has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $39.06.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Apptio will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apptio news, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $98,055.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Pick sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $65,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,904. 24.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Apptio by 570.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apptio by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 65,199 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apptio by 36.8% during the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 960,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after buying an additional 258,415 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apptio by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 102,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apptio during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.