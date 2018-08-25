ARbit Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ARbit coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARbit has a market capitalization of $19,229.00 and approximately $60,291.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARbit has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARbit alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 9,518,375 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARbit

ARbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.