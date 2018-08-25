Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002433 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinBene and IDEX. Arcblock has a total market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00263665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00149998 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035079 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,399,916 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Cobinhood, LBank, Gate.io, BitMart, CoinBene, Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.