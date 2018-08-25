Arch Coal (ARCH) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arch Coal earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the energy company an impact score of 48.1749957997256 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

NYSE:ARCH opened at $87.88 on Friday. Arch Coal has a one year low of $68.95 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $592.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “$79.11” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

