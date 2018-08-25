Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $84,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9,164.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after buying an additional 2,987,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,536,000 after buying an additional 2,598,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,820,000 after buying an additional 683,457 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,649,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $196,235.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,379.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 8,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $411,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $51.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

