Arcontech Group (ARC) PT Raised to GBX 145 at FinnCap

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at FinnCap from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 145 ($1.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:ARC opened at GBX 144 ($1.84) on Thursday. Arcontech Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.10 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.77 ($0.94).

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc develops and sells proprietary software, and provides computer consultancy services in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company offers products and bespoke systems for collection, processing, distribution, and presentation of time-sensitive financial market data. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.