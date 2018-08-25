Argent Capital Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 552,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,186,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,316,000 after buying an additional 906,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,861,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,085,000 after buying an additional 609,340 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $63.56 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

