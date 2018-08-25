Arizona State Retirement System Has $5 Million Position in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,436,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,197,000 after purchasing an additional 815,843 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,440,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 281,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,507,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,833,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,615 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,259,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPX. TD Securities began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

