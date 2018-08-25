Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

ABG opened at $75.35 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.16. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,840.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 13,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $973,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,149 shares of company stock worth $4,014,232. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

