Ascension Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.9% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $157.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In related news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.94.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

