Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Insider Sells $138,600.00 in Stock

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $27.30 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

