Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Assurant were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Assurant by 8.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 88.5% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Assurant by 27.0% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Assurant by 17.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,331.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 14,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total value of $1,547,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.34 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 56.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Assurant to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.