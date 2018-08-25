AstroNova (ALOT) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 17952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ALOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on AstroNova in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th.

In other news, VP Michael J. Natalizia sold 4,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth $864,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth $708,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth $541,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 164.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.13.

About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

