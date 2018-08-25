Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) CEO Sells $283,686.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $283,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,554,734.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $37.60 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 45,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

