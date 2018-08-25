Atlantia (ATL) PT Set at €25.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on Atlantia (BIT:ATL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of BIT:ATL opened at €25.55 ($29.03) on Wednesday. Atlantia has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 12-month high of €28.61 ($32.51).

About Atlantia

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems. It operates 5,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy, Brazil, Chile, India, and Poland. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

