Atlas Energy Group (ATLS) versus EV Energy Partners (EVEP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Atlas Energy Group (NASDAQ: EVEP) and EV Energy Partners (NASDAQ:EVEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EV Energy Partners has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Energy Group and EV Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EV Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of EV Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of EV Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and EV Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.14 -$13.82 million N/A N/A EV Energy Partners $225.69 million 0.03 -$134.20 million N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EV Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and EV Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group -280.60% N/A -22.83% EV Energy Partners -59.46% -13.03% -5.88%

Summary

EV Energy Partners beats Atlas Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

EV Energy Partners Company Profile

EV Energy Partners, L.P. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its properties are located in the Barnett Shale; the San Juan Basin; the Appalachian Basin; Michigan; Central Texas; the Monroe Field in Northern Louisiana; the Mid?Continent areas in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, and Louisiana; and the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had estimated net proved reserves of 12.6 million barrels of oil; 575.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and 33.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. EV Energy GP, L.P. serves as the general partner of EV Energy Partners, L.P. EV Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas. On April 2, 2018, EV Energy Partners, L.P., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

