AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Saturday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 175,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,245. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$9.61 and a 52-week high of C$26.11.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Also, Director Maryann Natalie Keller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $232,175 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cormark downgraded AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.75.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

