Autodesk (ADSK) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.95.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $157.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -98.25, a P/E/G ratio of 324.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $1,844,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $997,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,142.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

