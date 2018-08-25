Autodesk (ADSK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk faces significant product concentration risk as it derives a major portion of its revenues from a handful of products like AUTOCAD and AUTOCAD LT. Although it is making continuous efforts to diversify its revenues, future decline in demand for any of these products will affect the company’s growth adversely. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, Autodesk is well positioned to capitalize on the rapid adoption of computer-aided designing and manufacturing in both its domestic and overseas markets. Meanwhile, estimates have increased lately ahead of the company’s second quarter earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADSK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.15.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $157.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $157.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

