Autohome Inc (ATHM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autohome were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,406,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,712,000 after buying an additional 68,677 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,310,000 after buying an additional 464,887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 86.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 763,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,587,000 after buying an additional 353,023 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 415.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 716,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,576,000 after purchasing an additional 577,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 145.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.16.

Autohome stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

