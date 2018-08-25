Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.95. 4,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$11.65.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

