AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $75,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,117,000 after acquiring an additional 56,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,902,000 after acquiring an additional 165,885 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 823,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 301,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,057,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 179,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,437,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $491.13 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on AutoZone from $750.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AutoZone from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $747.12.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $770.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $515.24 and a fifty-two week high of $797.89.

In other AutoZone news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total value of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total value of $1,543,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,016.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

