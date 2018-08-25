Avista Corp (AVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on September 14th

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3725 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Avista has a payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avista to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

Avista stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avista has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $319.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Avista will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $89,995.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,626.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $151,613.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,660.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,165 shares of company stock valued at $473,649. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

