Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Avon Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.42 billion. Avon Products reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avon Products.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.83%. Avon Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avon Products from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avon Products from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

NYSE AVP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,120. The firm has a market cap of $893.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. Avon Products has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $169,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 746.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 170,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,251,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,931 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,436,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,310 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,660,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 786,100 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

