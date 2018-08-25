Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

TSE BAD traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$29.01. The company had a trading volume of 152,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,456. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of C$22.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.71.

BAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Badger Daylighting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.50 to C$36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

In other Badger Daylighting news, insider Wade Mark Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.57 per share, with a total value of C$28,570.00. Also, insider John Kelly bought 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.20 per share, with a total value of C$30,276.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $133,503.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

