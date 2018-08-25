Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $1,048,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,036.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,362 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $129,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,914. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMI stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.03 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

