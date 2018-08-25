Banco Bradesco (BBD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Santander raised Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NYSE BBD opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0049 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

