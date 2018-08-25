Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.11 ($6.94).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.83 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €6.45 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.61) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.

Banco Santander stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €5.44 ($6.18). The company had a trading volume of 123,600,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,230,000. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

