Bank of America Raises TJX Companies (TJX) Price Target to $120.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

