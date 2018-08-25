Bank of Hawaii Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In other news, Director Mary G. F. Bitterman sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $30,060.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $51,019.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

