Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Holdings in Loop Industries Inc (LOOP)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 1,670.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 208,502 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $9.37 on Friday. Loop Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

