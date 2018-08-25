Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Holdings in SINA Corp (SINA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SINA. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in SINA by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 106,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its position in SINA by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 531,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 438,644 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in SINA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in SINA by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in SINA by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SINA. ValuEngine cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of SINA in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut SINA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. SINA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $124.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. SINA had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $537.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

