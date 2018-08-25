Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 5,392.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET opened at $10.95 on Friday. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.