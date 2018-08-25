Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,656 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $3,419,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $737,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.5% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 127,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 41,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $686,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

