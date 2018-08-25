Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $102.16 Million Position in Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $102,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,670 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $1,246,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Lau sold 19,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $556,938.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,164. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASB opened at $27.30 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.63 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

