Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZRK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Monday, May 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZRK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank Of The Ozarks in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZRK stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $252.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

