Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Holdings in Criteo SA (CRTO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 88.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Criteo were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,084,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,612,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,831,000 after purchasing an additional 207,495 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,621,000 after purchasing an additional 215,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 1,231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Raymond James upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.78. Criteo SA has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Spilman sold 7,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $191,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

