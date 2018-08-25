Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE ABX traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,655. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$12.81 and a 1 year high of C$22.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.17.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

