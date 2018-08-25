Baxter International Inc (BAX) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Baxter International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 27,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $2,000,883.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,495.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,283 shares of company stock worth $3,196,371. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

