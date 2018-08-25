Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,876 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

