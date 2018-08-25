Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 298,222.7% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 459,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 459,263 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,449,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 958.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 99,595 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 665.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 63,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 117,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.42.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.