Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $124,000 in WD-40 (WDFC) Stock

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $251,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William B. Noble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $332,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $174.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.57. WD-40 has a one year low of $106.30 and a one year high of $175.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 14.40%. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

WDFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on WD-40 from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WD-40 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

