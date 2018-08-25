Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $132,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 156,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 181.4% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 348,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 224,463 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 20,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $209,006,625.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

