Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Receives $52.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 11,820 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,207 shares in the company, valued at $390,929.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Knisely purchased 6,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.14 per share, for a total transaction of $222,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 332,220 shares of company stock worth $12,914,005. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 194.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 57,991 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $244,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

