Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $29.63.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 143.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $194,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,746.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

