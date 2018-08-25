Beigene (BGNE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Beigene earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4214075417419 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 0.78. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.53 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5279999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Beigene will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $418,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 5,814,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $627,922,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,757. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

