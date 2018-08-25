Benefitfocus (BNFT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNFT. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Benefitfocus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Benefitfocus to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Benefitfocus from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.90.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Benefitfocus news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $148,896.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,310,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,378,000 after buying an additional 557,638 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 57,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 120,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 78,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

