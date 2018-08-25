Berry Global Group (BERY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.39

News coverage about Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Berry Global Group earned a news impact score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.4988587839732 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

BERY opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

