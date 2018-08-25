BHP Billiton (BLT) Earns market perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BHP Billiton (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.01) target price on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

BLT has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.24) target price on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,800 ($23.01) to GBX 1,850 ($23.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.57) target price on BHP Billiton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,693 ($21.64).

BLT stock opened at GBX 1,661.20 ($21.23) on Thursday. BHP Billiton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,103 ($14.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.25).

BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

