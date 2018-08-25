BidaskClub Lowers Cerus (CERS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CERS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a reduce rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of CERS opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 76.37% and a negative return on equity of 82.60%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Cerus’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 35,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $254,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Schulze sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $349,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $272,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,699 shares of company stock worth $1,127,490 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

